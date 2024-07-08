'Retest is last option': SC tells CBI to file full report on NEET UG paper leak, next hearing on July 11

NEET-UG exam controversy: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a comprehensive status report detailing the nature of the NEET paper leak, the locations where it occurred, and the time lag between the leak and the exams.

Confirming that the paper had indeed been leaked, the top court demanded that the National Testing Agency (NTA) disclose the steps taken to identify the beneficiaries of the leaked paper. Moreover, it recommended a policy decision by the government concerning the status of NEET counseling. The NTA, CBI, and the Center were instructed to submit their affidavits by Wednesday at 5 pm.

The next hearing on the NEET re-exam petitions was scheduled for July 11, adding a sense of urgency to the proceedings.

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, expressed reluctance to order a re-test for nearly 24 lakh students, many from poor families who cannot afford the travel expenses to exam centers. "A re-test is the last option," they stated.

"One thing is clear: the questions were leaked. The sanctity of the exam has been compromised. This is beyond doubt," Chief Justice Chandrachud said. "Now we have to establish the extent of the leak. We must be careful while ordering a re-test as we are dealing with the careers of lakhs of students."

The court emphasized that a re-test would only be considered if there was a significant time gap between the leak and the exam or if the guilty candidates could not be identified.

"If the time lag was too long or we can't identify those guilty of wrongdoing, a re-test must be ordered," the Supreme Court declared.

Additionally, the court criticized the government for being in "denial" and urged a "ruthless" approach toward candidates who paid for the leaked exam and those who supplied the questions.

"What have you done with the beneficiaries? You have to be ruthless and bring some sense of confidence to the process. Let us not be in a sense of self-denial," the court remarked.