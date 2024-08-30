'Samosa bechne waala bana doctor': Physicswallah's Alakh Pandey on how Noida samosa seller cracked NEET

In a heartwarming tale of determination, Alakh Pandey, the founder of Physics Wallah, recently spotlighted the inspiring journey of 18-year-old Sunny Kumar, a samosa seller from Noida who triumphed in the NEET UG examination, a critical gateway to undergraduate medical programs in India.

Sunny Kumar, a samosa seller, overcame adversity to excel in NEET, scoring 664 marks. Despite financial struggles and family challenges, he balanced work and study, inspired by his mother and supportive friends. His journey exemplifies hope for underprivileged students, proving determination can lead to success and a brighter medical future.

Sunny prepared for the NEET exam by taking Physics Wallah's course, which is available on their official Telegram channel.

The story, shared through Pandey's social media, features a candid glimpse into Kumar's life, showcasing the young seller's room adorned with study notes, a testament to his dedication.

In his videos, he expressed gratitude for the "full support" he received from his mother, which motivated him to study diligently and "achieve something in life." As a result of his hard work, Sunny is set to attend a government medical college to pursue his aspiration of becoming a doctor.

In a video, Pandey's astonishment at the student's makeshift study space resonates with viewers, highlighting the stark contrast between Kumar's humble beginnings and his remarkable achievement.

Kumar’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Balancing his studies with the responsibilities of running a samosa stall, he would finish school by 2 PM, work at his shop for several hours, and dive into his books late into the night.

“Bhaut baar sari raat padai karta tha phir subah aankhein dard karti this (used to study all night many times. My eyes would hurt in morning),” he recalled, revealing the sacrifices he made for his education, often studying until dawn despite the toll it took on his health.

“Dawai dekh kar interest aya, log theek kaise hote hai, ye samjhna tha isliye Biology liya,” he explained, sharing how his fascination with medicine and healing inspired him to pursue a career in the medical field. “Selling samosas won’t define my future,” he asserted, embodying the spirit of resilience.

Kumar has been a dedicated student at Physics Wallah since the 11th grade, and his journey did not go unnoticed by Pandey. In a generous show of support, Pandey offered Kumar a scholarship of Rs 6 lakh, pledging to cover his medical college tuition fees.