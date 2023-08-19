SSC Exam Calendar for 2023 announced! Check key dates, steps to download the schedule

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday announced the tier 2 dates for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL), Junior Engineer (JE), and Sub-inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination.

Candidates can check the official notice for tier 2 exam dates by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. The Commission will conduct the examinations during the months of October, November, and December.

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: Key dates to remember

The Staff Selection Commission has decided to conduct the above-mentioned examinations as per the schedule mentioned below:

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-II): October 25 to October 27

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-II): November 2

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023 (Paper-II): December 4

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Tier-II): December 22

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: How to download exam schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the recent link of August 19 that reads ‘Schedule of Examinations’

Step 3: A new PDF file will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: You will get the option of downloading the page. It can easily be used for future reference

The Commission has further mentioned that the candidates are advised to visit the official website at regular intervals for further updates.