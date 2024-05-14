TN 11th Result 2024 declared: Check results on tnresults.nic.in; How to check, pass percentage, SMS facility, all details here

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Declares TN Class 11 Results 2024

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has officially announced the TN Class 11 Results 2024, today, i.e. May 14. The Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) announced the plus-one result for 2024 at 9:30 am.

Related Articles

Students eagerly awaiting their results can check the TN 11th result 2024 on the official website, tnresults.nic.in. The students can also check their results on dge.tn.gov.in.

To view the Tamil Nadu +1 results, applicants must enter their registration number and date of birth on the website. Furthermore, according to DGE TN, the results are available free of charge in National Informatics Centres (NIC) located in central and branch libraries, as well as the District Collector's Office in each district. This year's Tamil Nadu Class 11 exams for 2024 were held from March 4 to March 25.

How to check TN Class 11 Results 2024 result?

Step 1: Visit the Tamil Nadu board's official website: tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the next page click on: HSE(+1) Examination Results March 2024

Step 3: The next page that pops up, the students will be required to enter the following details:

- Registration number

- Date of birth

Step 4: Now, the students who appeared for the TN Class 11 examinations 2024, can access their results. They can also download the result from there.

To pass, students must secure a minimum of 35 out of 100 marks. While a passing grade is required for the theory exams carrying 70 marks, there is no specified minimum passing mark for the practical exams; however, attendance during the practical test is compulsory.

Additionally, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has informed that the Class 11th results will be shared with schools. Moreover, students can access their marks via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

