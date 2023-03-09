These 3 courses can make you an IITian without taking JEE

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are well known for their quality of education and the exposure they provide to the students who go there. But admission in these colleges is also equally tough and candidates need to clear the highly competitive Joint Entrance Exam or JEE. But if you have not cleared JEE, there is no reason to lose heart. IITs, in a bid to give an opportunity to interested candidates, who have not cleared the highly competitive JEE, a shot at studying from these prestigious institutes, have launched multiple other courses. Here's a list:

1. Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electrical Systems at IIT Madras

This is a four-year degree course recently launched by IIT Madras. The only eligibility is that a candidate needs to have mathematics and physics in their class 12. Candidates can apply via an in-built four-week qualifier process. The college management noted that the admission fee would be affordable and there would be no cap on the number of seats since it is an online course.

Interested candidates can apply at study.iitm.ac.in/es/.

2. Bachelor of Science (BS) in Programming and Data Science at IIT Madras



This course offers a 4-year BS degree for interested students. Eligible candidates need to clear Class 12 or equivalent irrespective of their group or stream or board. There is no cap on the number of seats in the course. The online program gives candidates the option to exit the 4 year course at multiple levels, foundation, diploma, or BSc level.

Interested candidates can apply at https://study.iitm.ac.in/ds/

3. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning certificate course by IIT Roorkee

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, provides a 6-month certification course in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This training teaches candidates how to build deep learning models and artificial intelligence applications. This course is offered for Rs 1,12,500 on Coursera. The course curriculum includes formalism and relevant algorithms for reasoning.

Besides these courses, there are several other courses that professors are teaching from IITs from third party platforms like Simplilearn, Intellipat, Coursera, etc.