The increasing focus on sustainability, especially in the construction industry, has resulted in the increase in the demand for skilled professionals in green construction, project planning, and risk management in India. Helping professionals' skill in this emerging future-forward construction industry in India, IIT Kanpur is helping working professionals upskill with an eMasters degree program in Sustainable Construction Practices and Project Management. The degree will prepare professionals for careers in the construction industry as project managers, construction managers, and sustainability consultants.

Making it convenient for working professionals to pursue the course, IIT Kanpur has made it flexible, as the same can be completed between 1-3 years. Also, for those who intend to enroll, GATE score is not a requirement for selection.

This comprehensive program will help professionals gain the expertise to build and manage sustainable construction projects. It also caters to environmental management, legal and regulatory frameworks, and sustainability consulting. Learners will gain an in-depth understanding of green building materials, energy-efficient design, renewable energy systems, project planning, scheduling, budgeting, and risk management through this unique program.

IIT Kanpur says World-class faculty and experts from the forefront of cutting-edge research at IIT Kanpur will teach the 60-credit, 12-module industry-focused curriculum. The program also offers a credits transfer facility where a waiver of up to 60 credits can be transferred for higher education (MTech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur. There will be weekend-only live interactive classes which will have to be coupled with self-paced learning. The immersive learning format will give professionals access to IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation cell, and alumni network, and help with l career advancement and networking experience.

With focus on sustainable construction, even the Indian government is promoting green-rated buildings by providing subsidies, leading to a significant growth rate over the last few years. This year, India moved up to place second in LEED-certified buildings ratings, with 323 projects totalling more than 112 million square feet (10.4 square meters).

