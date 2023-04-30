Tough competition ahead: JEE Mains 2023 cutoff higher than past years

Engineering entrance exam JEE Mains 2023 witnessed a rise in the qualifying percentile for both reserved and general category candidates to be eligible for JEE (Advanced). JEE Mains is the gateway to admission in twenty-three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The cutoff for the general category this year increased to 90.7 percentile, a four-year high from 88.4 percentile in 2022.

The cutoff for the unreserved category was 88.8 percentile in 2021 and 90.3 in 2020, both years were hit by the Covid pandemic. The minimum qualifying percentile for Other Backward Castes (OBC) category rose to 73.6 from 67 in 2022 and 68 in 2021.

The cutoff for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category increased significantly to 75.6 from 63.1 in 2022. The qualifying percentile for Scheduled Castes (SC) rebounded to 51.9 this year from 43 in 2022. It was 54 in 2019. The qualifying percentile for Scheduled Tribe (ST) increased substantially to 37.2 from 26.7 in 2022.

Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of successful candidates at 31,432, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana.

A total of 2,51,673 candidates qualified for JEE (Advanced) out of the 1,11,3325 candidates who took JEE (Main) 2023. Among those who qualified are 2,685 candidates from the “persons with disabilities” category, 98,612 from general, 67,613 OBC aspirants, 37,563 SC candidates, and 18,752 STs. The EWS category saw 25,057 candidates qualify to take JEE (Advanced).

The JEE (Advanced) exam is considered one of the toughest entrance exams in India for admission to the prestigious IITs. The increased qualifying percentile for all categories indicates the growing competition among aspirants and the need for rigorous preparation to secure a seat in the IITs.

Also Read: ED searches 3 BYJU's premises under FEMA, seizes documents and data - BusinessToday

Also Read: BYJU’S says ‘business as usual’ after ED conducts searches at edtech firm’s premises - BusinessToda