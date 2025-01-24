TS TET 2025 key live today: Objections, pass marks & final results timeline

The provisional answer key for the Telangana Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 will be released today, 24 January, by the Director of School Education, Telangana. Candidates who took the exam can access the subject-wise answer key on the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in, once it goes live.

Candidates have until 27 January 2025 to challenge the provisional answer key. To file an objection, they must provide valid supporting documents along with an objection fee. After examining all submissions, authorities will release the final answer key, paving the way for the declaration of results, expected on 5 February 2025.

Held across multiple sessions from 2 to 20 January, the TS TET 2025 saw participation from around 2.75 lakh candidates. The exam, conducted in two shifts daily—9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM—offered two papers tailored to teaching aspirations:

Paper I: For those aiming to teach classes 1 to 5.

Paper II: For candidates targeting classes 6 to 8.

To download the answer key, candidates need to:

Visit tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Click on the “Provisional Answer Key” link on the homepage.

Log in with their roll number and date of birth.

Download and review the document for accuracy.

Passing Criteria for TS TET 2025

Candidates must secure the following minimum marks to pass the TS TET:

General category: 60% or above

BC category: 50% or above

SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates: 40% or above

In a significant update, the Telangana government announced that the TS TET will now be conducted annually. Furthermore, the TET certificate, previously valid for seven years, now has lifetime validity, making it a permanent credential for teacher recruitment.