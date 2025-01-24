TS TET 2025 key live today: Objections, pass marks & final results timeline

The provisional answer key for the Telangana Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 will be released today, 24 January, by the Director of School Education, Telangana. Candidates who took the exam can access the subject-wise answer key on the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in, once it goes live.
Candidates have until 27 January 2025 to challenge the provisional answer key. To file an objection, they must provide valid supporting documents along with an objection fee. After examining all submissions, authorities will release the final answer key, paving the way for the declaration of results, expected on 5 February 2025.
Held across multiple sessions from 2 to 20 January, the TS TET 2025 saw participation from around 2.75 lakh candidates. The exam, conducted in two shifts daily—9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM—offered two papers tailored to teaching aspirations:
To download the answer key, candidates need to:
In a significant update, the Telangana government announced that the TS TET will now be conducted annually. Furthermore, the TET certificate, previously valid for seven years, now has lifetime validity, making it a permanent credential for teacher recruitment.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today