NEET-UG 2025: Exam to be conducted in pen and paper mode in single day and single shift. Check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate courses in 2025 (NEET UG 2025) will be administered in a single shift, on a single day, and in pen and paper mode, using the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) system.

In November 2024, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister for Education, had suggested the possibility of NEET UG transitioning to a computer-based test (CBT), moving away from its traditional paper-based format. However, the NTA has now clarified that the NEET UG 2025 examination will proceed in the pen and paper mode as initially conducted.

NEET UG 2025 to be conducted in Pen and Paper mode (OMR based) in Single day and Single Shift. pic.twitter.com/H1DYTgSGqI — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) January 16, 2025

“As per the decision of the National Medical Commission (NMC), the NEET-UG will be held in Pen and paper mode (OMR based) in a single shift on a single day,” a NTA official said.

The announcement follows recent statements from the education and health ministries, which had earlier said that the final decision on whether NEET-UG 2025 would be conducted in pen-and-paper or computer-based format had not been made until late last year.

In addition to confirming the exam format, the NTA also announced that NEET UG will serve as the uniform entrance test for admission to various undergraduate medical courses, including BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS programmes within the Indian System of Medicine at all institutions governed under the respective medical laws. The NTA further clarified that the NEET UG will also apply for admissions to the BHMS course under the National Commission for Homeopathy.

Moreover, candidates aspiring to join the Military Nursing Service (MNS) for the B.Sc. Nursing course in 2025, offered by the Armed Forces Medical Services, will also need to qualify NEET UG. The NEET UG scores will be used for shortlisting candidates for the four-year B.Sc. Nursing course.

For any additional queries or clarifications regarding NEET UG 2025, candidates are advised to contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in. Candidates can also stay updated by visiting the official NEET website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

The dates for online registration for the exam have not been announced yet.

The NMC has revised the syllabus for NEET UG 2025. Students can now access the detailed syllabus on both the NMC’s official website at nmc.org and the NTA’s official portal at nta.ac.in.

The NEET UG 2025 will be a 3 hours 20 minutes long exam, consisting of 200 questions. Of these, candidates are required to answer 180 questions.