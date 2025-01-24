UPSC releases 2025 CSE, IFS exam notifications, opening applications for 1000+ vacancies: Here's how you can apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the notification for the Civil Services Exam (CSE) and the Indian Forest Service Exam (IFS) for the year 2025. The announcement was made on Wednesday, and interested candidates can find the details on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC is inviting applications for a total of 1,129 vacancies, with 979 positions available for the Civil Services Exam and 150 for the Indian Forest Service. The registration process began on January 22 and will close on February 11, 2025, at 6:00 PM. Aspiring candidates can complete their applications through the upsconline.nic.in portal.

To apply for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in, and navigate to the 'Examination' section.

2. Click on the 'Apply Online' link.

3. Complete the one-time registration by entering required details, including name, date of birth, and contact information.

4. Fill out the application form with personal details, educational qualifications, and preferred exam centers.

5. Upload necessary documents, such as a recent photograph and signature.

6. Pay the application fee of Rs. 100 through online banking, debit/credit card, or at a designated bank branch. Female candidates and those from SC/ST/PWD categories are exempt from this fee.

After submission, candidates should save and download a copy of their application for future reference.

The UPSC CSE Prelims Exam is scheduled for May 25, 2025. Candidates will have the opportunity to modify their application forms from February 12 to February 18, 2025. Additionally, the notification specifies that candidates can submit representations regarding questions asked in the examination papers within a week following the exam date, using the Online Question Paper Representation Portal.

