UGC-NET 2023: Exam dates for June session out! Check latest updates here

UGC NET 2023 June exam dates have been released now. M Jagadesh Kumar, University Grants Commission Chairman (UGC), announced that the UGC NET June session will be conducted in June 2023. Kumar stated that the exam will be held from June 13, 2023, to June 22, 2023.

Taking to Twitter, the UGC chairman wrote, "The UGC Chairman in his tweet wrote, 'Release of the Dates for UGC NET June 2023 Cycle: UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023."

The registration process for the UGC NET 2023 exam began yesterday on December 29, 2022. Candidates have to submit the UGC NET 2023 application form before 17 January 2023 by 5 PM.

The computer-based examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The test will consist of 2 papers and both the papers will have objective type, multiple choice questions. Candidates will get the question paper only in English and Hindi.

UGC NET 2023 exam: Eligibility

Candidates belonging to General/Unreserved/General-EWS with at least 55 per cent marks (no rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from any universities/institutions recognized by UGC can apply for the examination.

The UGC-NET test is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ positions in Indian universities and colleges.

In words of UGC Chairman, "NTA has been entrusted by UGC for conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘JRF and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges."



