UGC NET 2023 exam: Registration begins on Thursday, exams to be held from Feb 21-Mar 10

The registration for UGC NET 2023 Exam has begun from December 29, 2022 onwards. Candidates can find the The UGC-NET notification on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The registration process began on Thursday at 5 pm and will be open till January 17, 2023. The examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023.

The examination will be computer based and will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The test will consist of 2 papers and both the papers will have objective type, multiple choice questions. Candidates will get the question paper only in English and Hindi.

UGC NET 2023 exam: Eligibility

Candidates belonging to General/Unreserved/General-EWS with at least 55 per cent marks (no rounding off) in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from any universities/institutions recognized by UGC can apply for the examination.

The UGC-NET test is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ positions in Indian universities and colleges.

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission, on Twitter said, "NTA has been entrusted by UGC for conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘JRF and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges."



Also read: How ongoing layoffs, impending recession may impact education loan portfolios in 2023

Also read: What is America's EB-5 visa and can it help fired H1-B visa holders?