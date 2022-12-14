Big reform! Students with 4-year graduate degree can directly pursue PhD, announces UGC

In a major reform, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday said that students with a four-year undergraduate degree can directly pursue PhD programmes. This announcement was made today by UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar. He also said that the universities can decide whether to offer a three-year Honours degree or a four-year undergraduate programme. Three-year undergraduate courses won't be discontinued until the 4-year programme is fully implemented, he said as per news agency PTI.

On November 15, the commission notified new regulations for admission to PhD. Under the new rules, a candidate with a four-year undergraduate degree is eligible for the doctoral degree. However, the candidate should have a minimum of 75 per cent marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed.

The candidates who have completed the M.Phil programme with at least 55 per cent marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade are also eligible. Students with a 1-year master's degree programme after a 4-year bachelor’s degree programme or a 2-year master’s degree programme after a 3-year bachelor’s degree programme with at least 55 per cent marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade are also eligible.

The commission has also allowed PhD programmes through part-time mode. However, a candidate interested in doing a part-time PhD will have to submit a no-objection certificate from his or her employer stating that person will have sufficient time for research and if required, he or she will be relieved from the duty to complete the course work.



