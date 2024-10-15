UGC-NET 2024 results out? Where, how to check results, details here

The results of the CSIR-UGC-NET June 2024 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), are expected to be announced today, October 15, 2024. The Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), part of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), confirmed the scheduled release date.

On October 13, 2024, the final answer key for the examination was published, paving the way for the upcoming results.

To download the UGC NET Result 2024, follow these steps:

1. Go to the website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Find and click on the link to download the UGC NET June re-exam scorecard.

3. Enter your login details (such as your registration number and password) and press Enter.

4. Submit the information, and then download your scorecard.

Here’s a clear and concise explanation of the process for checking UGC NET results on DigiLocker:

1. Log in: Access DigiLocker using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number.

2. Select Exam: Choose "UGC NET June exam 2024" from the available options.

3. Choose Document: Decide whether you want to view a certificate or the UGC NET scorecard.

4. Submit Details: Enter the required information and click on submit.

5. Download Results: You will then be able to view and download your UGC NET 2024 results.

The UGC NET June 2024 exam took place from August 21 to September 4 and was administered in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. Approximately 900,000 candidates participated in this crucial assessment, which establishes eligibility for Assistant Professor positions and Junior Research Fellowship opportunities in universities and colleges throughout India.

The exam encompassed 83 diverse subjects, including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Punjabi. Prior to the final results, the NTA offered a provisional answer key, allowing candidates to raise objections until September 13, 2024. Candidates were required to submit a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question to contest any inaccuracies.