UGC NET December 2023 results releasing today: Where and how to check. All the details

UGC Net Results: Results for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 will be out today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the results, which were earlier scheduled for January 10, but then extended to January 17.

The release was delayed due to a re-examination round for candidates who missed the date due to Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh. A total of 9,45,918 candidates took the examination held from December 6 to December 19.

"NTA announced in the information bulletin that the result of UGC - NET December 2023 will be declared on January 10, 2024, but due to a Natural Calamity (Michaung) in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, a re-exam was conducted in the interest of candidates. Therefore, the final result of the aforementioned examination will be declared on January 17, 2024, on the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in," the bulletin read.

Here is how to check your results

Results will be out on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the UGC NET December results section

Type your application number and date of birth to log in

Download your results