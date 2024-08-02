UGC NET June 2024: New exam dates revealed – Full schedule available

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced new dates for the UGC NET June 2024 exam. The exams will now take place in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from August 21, 2024, to September 4, 2024.

The UGC NET 2024 exams will be held in two daily shifts: Shift I from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Shift II from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The schedule starts on August 21 with subjects like English, Japanese, Performing Arts, Electronic Science, Dogri, Spanish, Russian, Persian, Comparative Study of Religions, and Hindu Studies. The final exams on September 4 will include subjects like Political Science, Comparative Literature, and Yoga.

The UGC NET, held twice a year, evaluates candidates for various roles in Indian universities and colleges. These opportunities include receiving a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) with an Assistant Professor position, becoming eligible for an Assistant Professor role with Ph.D. admission, or gaining entry to a Ph.D. program alone. The exam covers 83 subjects.

The NTA will post your exam city information slip on their websites (ugcnet.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in) 10 days before your test date. Check the NTA website for updates, as this rescheduled exam follows the cancellation of the original June 2024 pen-and-paper UGC NET due to integrity concerns.