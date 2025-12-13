Swiggy Limited has successfully raised ₹10,000 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares, drawing robust interest from over 80 global and domestic institutional investors, according to a company disclosure filed with the exchanges. The offering, priced at ₹375 per share — a 4% discount to the floor price — closed on December 12, 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Calling the response a “deep confidence in Swiggy’s business fundamentals,” Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO, said the capital would allow the company to strengthen core businesses, scale up Instamart, and invest in innovation while maintaining financial discipline.

Notable participants included sovereign wealth funds, mutual funds, insurance firms, and foreign institutional investors. Over 15 new shareholders came on board, with allocations made to 61 investors. Domestic heavyweights like SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, and HDFC MF participated alongside global giants such as GIC, BlackRock, Temasek, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

This is among the largest fundraises in India’s consumer tech space and the second-largest QIP by a non-banking company in the country.

Swiggy plans to use the proceeds to expand its quick commerce network, invest in technology and cloud infrastructure, enhance brand marketing, and pursue inorganic growth opportunities.

Advertisement

Kotak Mahindra Capital, J.P. Morgan India, and Citigroup acted as book-running lead managers, while Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and AZB & Partners were among the legal counsels.

Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,092 crore for the quarter ended September, widening from ₹626 crore in the same period last year. The loss is attributable to the company’s owners.

Revenue from operations rose 54% year-on-year to ₹5,561 crore, compared to ₹3,601 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.