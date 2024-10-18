UGC NET June 2024 results out: Check cut-off, how and where to view results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the results for the UGC NET June 2024 exam. Alongside the results, subject and category-specific cut-off marks have also been made available. Candidates can access their results on the official website at [ugcnet.nta.ac.in].

The UGC NET June 2024 exam, which faced cancellations in June due to alleged paper leaks, was held in a computer-based test (CBT) format over several days between August 21 and September 4. More than 684,000 students participated in this nationwide assessment across various examination centres.

The final answer keys for UGC NET June 2024 have already been released by the NTA. The marking scheme awarded two marks for each correct answer, with no penalty for incorrect answers. Unattempted or questions marked for review received no marks. In cases where a question was deemed incorrect or unclear, only those who attempted the question were awarded points if it was later removed.

Examination statistics

The examination saw a significant registration turnout, with:

- Total candidates registered: 1,121,225

- Candidates who appeared: 684,224

- Qualified for PhD: 112,070

- Qualified for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): 4,970

- Qualified for Assistant Professor only: 53,694

Fellowships under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will be accessible for selected candidates, including various national fellowships for SC, OBC, and PwD candidates.

How to check results?

Candidates looking to check their scores can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit [ugcnet.nta.ac.in](http://ugcnet.nta.ac.in).

2. Click on the link for the UGC NET June 2024 result.

3. Enter your roll number and registration number.

4. Download your result for future reference.

For further assistance, candidates may contact the NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.