UGC NET Result 2024 out? NTA to release scorecards soon; Check how and from where to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET Result for June 2024 shortly. Once released, candidates will be able to access their results on the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, as well as at ugcnet.ntaonline.in and nta.ac.in. However, the exact date and time for the results have yet to be specified by the NTA.

In addition to the results, candidates are also anticipating the release of the final answer key. This important document will be uploaded to NTA's official website once available.

The NTA has already published the provisional answer key for all exam dates. Candidates can find this provisional answer key on the NTA UGC NET official site.

The agency had opened an objection window for the provisional answer key, which remained accessible until September 14, 2024.

The UGC NET June examination took place over a span of two weeks, from August 21 to September 4, 2024, conducted in two shifts: the first from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the second from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Candidates are encouraged to follow the blog for the latest updates on the results and direct links.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD FINAL ANSWER KEY

1. Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for the UGC NET 2024 final answer key on the homepage.

3. A new PDF file will open.

4. Check the final answer key and download it.

5. Print a hard copy for future reference.

HOW TO CHECK SCORECARDS

1. Go to the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the UGC NET Result 2024 link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login details and click submit.

4. Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

5. Review the scorecard and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy for future reference.