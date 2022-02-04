Union Health Ministry postpones NEET-PG exam 2022 by 6-8 weeks

The Union Health Ministry has decided to postpone NEET PG examination 2022 by 6-8 weeks. The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12.

NEET PG exam 2022: Official statement

“I am directed to say that lot of representations were being received from medical doctors regarding request to delay NEET-PG 2022 examination, i.e., 12.03.2022 as published in Information bulleting by NBE (National Board of Examination) since it is clashing with the NEET PG 2021 counselling,” the official notification by Directorate General of Health Services stated.



It further noted that many of the interns won’t be able to participate in the PG Counselling 2022 by May/June 2022. “Keeping the above facts in view, the Honorable Health and Family Welfare Ministry has taken the decision to postpone NEET-PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or suitably. Hence, the decision made by Honorable Heallth and Family Welfare Ministry may be complied with.”



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) was scheduled to hear a plea pertaining to the postponement of the examination on Friday. The plea, filed on January 25, stated that there is a clash between counselling dates for this year’s NEET PG 2022 exam. It further said that the NEET PG aspirants who don’t get seats this year will not be able to apply for next year’s admissions.



Doctors have also sought an extension of time to complete their internship period or to provide relaxation for the internship requirements since many of them were not able to complete 12 months of internship due to COVID-19 duty. The plea added that several MBBS graduates whose internships got postponed due to COVID-19 duties will be rendered ineligible for appearing the NEET-PG test due to lack of mandatory internship duty.



It also challenged the condition in the information bulletin which states May 31 as the deadline for internship completion. The petition referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s May 2021 statement that NEET-PG 2021 be deferred by at least four months and the services of MBBS doctors in their final years be used to handle mild COVID-19 cases.



The lawyer representing the NEET PG aspirants said, “The petitioners (with 1,500 candidates) have mentioned they were in COVID duties in the year 2021 and therefore their internship was postponed.”



The lawyer further underscored, “They have submitted that they are victims of circumstances and that they were not informed at any time that serving in COVID-19 duties would tantamount to a situation where they will not be eligible to appear for the NEET-PG.”



(With inputs from Aneesha Mathur)