UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2024 announced: How to check the UPMSP results, details here

Uttar Pradesh board results for Class 10 and Class 12 have now been announced.

The press conference at the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) headquarters is underway. The result links are active on upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in after that.

Students can also check their results through the official websites of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), upmsp.edu.in and result.upmsp.edu.in, after they are declared. Students will also have the option to access their results through the SMS facility and DigiLocker.

To see the scorecards, you will need to enter your board exams roll number and school number.

The exams for UP Board of Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted over three weeks between February 22, 2024 and March 9, 2024. The evaluation of all the marksheets for both UP Board high school and senior classes was done by March 30, 2024

This year, a total of 29,99,507 students had registered in the UP Board for the higher secondary board exams. However, 1,84,986 of them did not appear for the examinations.