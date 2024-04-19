JAC 10th Board Result 2024 announced: Jharkhand Class 10 results release, 90% pass; where and how to check results

The results of the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2024 have been released. Students who appeared for the board exams can check the results now.

The highly anticipated board exam results have been issued by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), and they show a remarkable 90.39% pass percentage.

The results can be checked through the official website of JAC, jacresults.com.

These results are a testament to the diligence and commitment of the students as well as the effectiveness of the state's educational system. Since most students pass the tests, this accomplishment bodes well for their future academic pursuits and professional goals.

A remarkable 2,05,110 students received a first division among the successful applicants, demonstrating their outstanding academic performance.

1,53,733 pupils passed through the second division. In addition, 19,555 pupils passed through the third division.

However, the JAC Board results highlight a great marginal difference in the passing percentage between genders. Girls in the state were leading with a pass percentage of 91% while boys followed closely behind with a passing rate of 89.70%.

The Jharkhand Board exams for class 10 were held between February 6 to February 26 from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm. The JAC 10th exam was held at 1,238 centres across the state.

To check the results, students will need to keep their JAC board admit card handy and will need their roll code and roll number to check their Jharkhand Board Class 10 results.

