'Started writing with left hand after losing right hand': Kerala's Parvathy Gopakumar secured AIR-248 in UPSC exams

Parvathy Gopakumar, a native of Ambalapuzha in Kerala, has overcome adversity to carve her path to success.

Despite fate's cruel twist that claimed her right hand at a young age, Parvathy's 'never giving up' spirit moved her to excel in the civil services examinations in 2023.

Gopakumar secured the 282nd rank in the examination, the results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

Her right hand was amputated below the elbow at the tender age of 12 following a deadly accident. Without letting her disability affect her, Gopakumar has been aspiring to become an IAS officer.

After the accident, Gopakumar started practicing writing with her left hand as an artificial limb was stitched in place of her right hand.

"As it was a younger age, I could manage to start writing with my left hand gradually. I myself wrote all the exams during my study days. But I still doubt whether I have the same speed others have," she told the media.

She started preparing for the UPSC examination tirelessly after completing her law degree.

During civil service exams, she got a mandatory 20 minutes of extra time per hour.

"But it was physically more tiring when we wrote all these exams back-to-back...compared to others, I had to write more hours," she recalled.

Even though her journey has been a roller coaster ride, Gopakumar said she is happy now that she has achieved her goal.

(with inputs from PTI)