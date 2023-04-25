UP Board class 10th, 12th result declared! Here's how to check UPMSP results online

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the much-awaited UP Board Results 2023 for class 10th and class 12th today. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th and 12th board examination can check their results through the official site of UPMSP at upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

Apart from the official websites, UP Board class 10th and 12th result can also be accessed on indiatoday.in/education-today/results.

Around 59 lakh students in total had been waiting for the UP Board results 2023. The UP board 10th result 2023 pass percentage is 89.78% and the UP board 10th result 2023 pass percentage is 86.64%.

UP Board Class 10th Results 2023: Toppers

Priyanshi Soni from Sita Bal VMIC, Mahmudabad, Sitapur, has come first in UP board class 10th results 2023 with 590 out of 600 marks. Kushagra Pandey from Arya Bhatt VMHS, Mangalpur, Kanpur Dehat, and Mishkat Noor from Canossa Convent Girls Inter College, Ayodhya, with 587/600 are second toppers.

Meanwhile, the third toppers are Krishna Jha from BKGS Inter College, Parkhan, Mathura, Arpit Gangwar from SVM IC, Bilaspur, Pilbhit, and Shreyashi Singh from Raj Montessori Inter College, Semari, Sultanpur, with 586/600.

UP Board Class 12th Results 2023: Toppers

Shubh Chapra from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mahoba with a score of 489/500 is the first topper. The second toppers in class 12th results are Saurabh Gangwar from SVM IC Bilaspur, Pilibhit, and Anamika from CHS Singh IC Jaswant Nagar, Etawah, with a score of 486/500.

Priyanshu Upadhyay from SBMI Raghuvanshpuram, Fatehpur, Khushi from SSIC Mustafapur Husenganj, Fatehpur, and Supriya SPRIC Bansi, Siddharta Nagar, with a score of 485/500 are the third toppers.

How to check UP Board Result 2023 on the official website?

Visit the official website, upresults.nic.in

Select among the two options displayed -- class 10th examination results or class 12th examination results

Enter your login details

Your UP board result will appear on the screen.

