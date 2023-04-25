UP Board Result 2023 to be announced today: When and where to check result online

UP Board 10th, 12th Result: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release UP Board Results 2023 today, April 25, 2023. The UPMSP class 10th and 12th result will be announced at 1:30 pm today and can be checked on the India Today Board Result 2023 portal -- indiatoday.in/education-today/results.

Where to check UP Board Result?

Candidates, who are waiting for their result, can visit the below-mentioned websites to download their scorecards:

results.upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

indiatoday.in/education-today/results

Moreover, students can also access their UP class 10th result 2023 and UP 12th result 2023 on DigiLocker. The candidates need to make their login account on the DigiLocker to get their UP Board Result 2023.

How to check UPMSP result at India Today

Step 1: Log on to the website — www.indiatoday.in/education-today/results.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on, “UP Board Class 10 Examination Result 2023” or “ UP Board Class 12 Examination Result 2023.”

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the space provided.

Step 4: On submitting the same, the UP Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

This year, the UP Board exams started on February 16 and concluded on March 3 for Class 10 and on March 4 for Class 12.

A total of 31,16,487 students from Class 10 and 27,69,258 students from Class 12 appeared in the state-level Uttar Pradesh board exams, according to reports.