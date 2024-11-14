UPPSC exams now to be held in a single day, single shift amid schedule controversy & protests

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has confirmed that the PCS (Preliminary) exam for 2024 will take place on a single day. This decision comes as part of the commission's response to recent state government directives concerning examination scheduling.

In addition to the announcement regarding the PCS exam, media reports indicate that a committee has been established to evaluate the logistics of the upcoming RO/ARO exam. The commission is expected to release a notification soon detailing the changes related to the single-day format of the PCS prelims and the organization of the RO/ARO prelims for 2023.

Earlier, the UPPSC had announced that the RO/ARO exams would now be conducted in two shifts, a decision that sparked widespread discontent among students who demand that the exams be held in one shift on the same day, as has been the practice in the past.

Since the protests began on November 11, many students have staged overnight sit-ins outside the UPPSC office, insisting on a formal response to their concerns. What began as a peaceful demonstration by UPPSC aspirants quickly turned chaotic as protesters clashed with law enforcement after breaking through barricades intended to manage the crowd.

Demonstrators marched towards the UPPSC headquarters in a bid to present a formal notice outlining their grievances. Despite police efforts to contain the situation with multiple barricades, protestors managed to breach these barriers and reach the commission's office.

Frustrations mounted as officials set up roadblocks along the route, leading to confrontations. Protesters allege that police used excessive force to disperse the crowd, with claims of physical assaults and threats from officers. Tensions flared further when police reportedly attempted to forcibly remove certain individuals, resulting in scuffles between students and plain-clothed officers.

On Wednesday evening, authorities detained 11 students amid the unrest. DCP City Zone Abhishek Bharti stated that some anti-social elements may have infiltrated the protest to incite violence, urging that while protestors have the right to express their concerns, demonstrations should remain confined to designated areas for public safety.

Students had voiced their frustration over UPPSC's repeated delays in conducting exams, which have not been held on schedule for the past two years. Earlier this year, the commission postponed the Uttar Pradesh Civil Services exam from March to October.

Additionally, the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer exams, initially planned for February, were cancelled due to a paper leak and rescheduled multiple times, further aggravating candidates.