UPSC announces interview schedule: Check dates, documents required for EPFO recruitment 2024

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the interview schedule for the recruitment of Enforcement Officers and Accounts Officers under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for the year 2024. Candidates who have successfully passed the written examination will now proceed to the next stage, which involves individual interviews and document verification.

Scheduled to take place from November 4 to December 6, 2024, the interviews will be conducted in two sessions each day: the morning session will commence at 9 am, followed by the afternoon session at noon.

Shortlisted candidates are required to report at the UPSC Office located at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Detailed information regarding the roll numbers of selected candidates and interview timings can be accessed on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Documents Required for Interview

Candidates are reminded to bring original documents along with self-attested photocopies, including:

- Matriculation certificate and mark sheet that shows the date of birth.

- Educational qualification and experience certificates.

- Caste certificate (for SC, ST, and OBC candidates) and disability (PH) certificate if applicable.

- Experience certificates from previous employers.

- Any documents confirming name changes (e.g., marriage or divorce certificates).

- Age relaxation certificates for ex-servicemen or government employees, where applicable.

- A declaration of government service and confirmation from the employer regarding notice given.

The UPSC EPFO recruitment process aims to fill a total of 418 vacancies, which includes positions reserved for SC, ST, OBC, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) categories.

