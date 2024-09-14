UPSC mains exam 2024 admit cards released: Check how to download, exam dates & more

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the release of the UPSC Mains Admit Card for 2024. Candidates can access and download their Civil Services Main Examination 2024 admit cards from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, as well as through upsconline.nic.in.

It is important for candidates to note that the hall tickets for the UPSC Mains 2024 will remain available for download until September 29, 2024.

For those preparing to take the UPSC Mains 2024, the admit card can be downloaded by following these steps:

1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the UPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 link on the homepage

3. Enter the required login details, including the registration number and password, in the newly opened tab

4. Submit the information, and the admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Review the admit card and download it

6. Finally, print a copy of the UPSC Mains 2024 admit card for the examination day.

The UPSC Mains 2024 exams are scheduled to take place on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29. The examinations will occur in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The Civil Services selection process includes a Prelims exam, a written Mains examination, and an interview or personality test. The Mains examination comprises nine conventional essay papers, with two papers being qualifying in nature. This process is designed to select candidates for various civil services and positions.

