West Bengal Board Class 12 Results 2024: WBCHSE results to be out today; Time and how to check Class 12 results, details here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education or WBCHSE will be announcing the Class 12th results today, i.e. May 8, 2024. The board said that the results will be announced around 1 pm today via a press conference. The Council will also announce the names of the top ten rank holders in the Class 12 final examination during the press conference.

After the WBCHSE Class 12 results are announced, the students can check them on the board's official website, wbresults.nic.in.

Student can also check their results on WBCHSE's official website wbchse.wb.gov.in. Students will require their board exam roll number to access the result.

How to check West Bengal class 12 HS Result 2024?

Step 1: After the Class 12 results are out, go to the official website: wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Higher Secondary (Class 12) page for results,

Step 3: On the new screen you will be required to enter your roll number and the security captcha code

Step 4: Your WBCHSE will be displayed on the next screen

You can check your score and download your scorecard from here.

The exams for West Bengal boards Class 12 20204 were conducted over two weeks between February 16, 2024 and February 29, 2024.

This year, over 7 lakh students appeared for class 12 examinations in West Bengal, the fate of whom will be out today at 1 pm.

