Assam Election Results 2026: How parties performed in the last election

As Assam waits for the results of the 2026 Assembly elections, political observers are once again revisiting the numbers from the fiercely fought 2021 contest that returned the BJP-led alliance to power for a second consecutive term. The previous election remains crucial to understanding the state’s political landscape because it highlighted how alliances, regional equations and vote conversion strategies can shape outcomes in Assam’s 126-seat Assembly.

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In the 2021 Assembly election, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 75 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 64. The opposition “Mahajot” alliance, led by the Congress, won 50 seats, while one seat went to an independent-backed regional force.

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The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party with 60 seats and a vote share of more than 33%. Its allies — the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) — added 9 and 6 seats respectively, helping the alliance retain power under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

One of the most striking aspects of the 2021 election was the narrow difference in vote share between the NDA and the opposition alliance. While the NDA secured roughly 44.5% of the vote, the Congress-led Mahajot managed close to 43.7%. Despite the gap being less than one percentage point, the NDA finished with a 25-seat advantage. Analysts pointed to the BJP alliance’s superior seat-level management and efficient vote distribution as the decisive factor.

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The Congress, which spearheaded the opposition bloc, won 29 seats with nearly 30% vote share. Its ally, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), delivered a strong performance in Muslim-majority regions, winning 16 seats. The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) managed four seats, while the CPI(M) secured one.

Regionally, the BJP alliance dominated Upper Assam, winning almost all seats in districts such as Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Golaghat. The opposition performed better in Lower Assam and Barak Valley, where Congress and AIUDF benefited from minority consolidation.

The 2021 results also underscored the growing importance of regional parties in Assam politics. While the BJP remained the central force, allies like AGP and UPPL proved critical in Assamese nationalist and Bodoland regions. At the same time, AIUDF established itself as a major player in minority-dominated constituencies.