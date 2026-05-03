'Can't imagine it would be acceptable': Trump reacts after Iran sends new proposal

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was reviewing a new proposal from Iran aimed at ending the war, but signaled immediate skepticism over whether the offer would meet American demands.

Speaking before boarding Air Force One, Trump said, "I'll let you know about it later," adding that "they're going to give me the exact wording now."

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Later, in a Truth Social post, Trump said: "I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity and the World, over the last 47 years. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Two semi-official Iranian news outlets, Tasnim and Fars, which are widely seen as close to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, reported that Tehran had sent a 14-point proposal through Pakistan in response to an earlier nine-point US proposal. Trump had rejected a previous Iranian proposal earlier this week, though talks have continued.

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The latest exchange comes as a three-week ceasefire appears to be holding, offering a pause in hostilities after weeks of conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Trump has also floated a separate plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and natural gas trade typically passes.

At the same time, Washington has intensified economic pressure on Tehran. The United States warned shipping companies that they could face sanctions for making payments to Iran in exchange for safe passage through the strait.

The warning covers not only cash transfers, but also "digital assets, offsets, informal swaps, or other in-kind payments," including charitable donations and payments made at Iranian embassies.

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Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz after attacking and threatening ships following the outbreak of war on Feb. 28. Tehran later offered some vessels passage through routes closer to its coast, at times charging fees.

The US has responded with a naval blockade of Iranian ports since April 13, cutting into oil revenues critical to Iran’s struggling economy. US Central Command said on Saturday that 48 commercial ships had been instructed to turn back.