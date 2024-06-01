Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Will Jagan rewin the state or can Chandrababu Naidu work his magic?

As the Lok Sabha elections conclude, attention shifts to the eagerly anticipated exit polls, scheduled to be released this evening (June 1). The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is striving for a historic third consecutive term in power, with particular focus on expanding its influence in southern India. Andhra Pradesh is a critical battleground for the BJP, where both state assembly and parliamentary elections were held on May 13.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly comprises 175 seats, with 29 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 7 for Scheduled Tribes (STs). This election cycle saw 2,387 candidates competing for these seats.

Voter Participation in Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections

This year, the voter registration in Andhra Pradesh reached nearly 40 million, including approximately 20 million male voters, 20.1 million female voters, 3,421 third gender voters, and 68,185 service electors. Data from the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app indicates that 69.49% of the electorate participated in the Lok Sabha elections, while 69.61% voted in the Assembly elections on May 13.

Key Contests in Andhra Pradesh

The state is experiencing a fierce three-way electoral battle. The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is defending its stronghold. They are challenged by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the BJP, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP). Additionally, the Congress-led INDIA bloc is vying for influence, led by Jagan Reddy's younger sister, YS Sharmila.

Historical Context and Current Dynamics

In the 2019 elections, the YSRCP achieved a resounding victory, capturing 151 of the 175 Assembly seats with a 49.95% vote share. The TDP managed to secure only 23 seats with 39.17% of the vote, while the JSP took the remaining seat. National parties like the BJP and Congress did not win any seats in the 2019 Assembly elections.

This time, the political landscape appears more competitive. The YSRCP is facing a formidable challenge from the NDA alliance, while the Congress aims to strengthen its position under YS Sharmila's leadership. The outcome of these elections will significantly impact the political trajectory of Andhra Pradesh and potentially reshape the state's alignment in national politics.