'As if the rubber bullets weren't enough': Manmohan Singh makes emotional appeal to Punjab on the eve of 7th phase

As Punjab prepares for the 7th phase of the General Elections, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has addressed the people of the state through a letter. Dr. Singh has expressed his concerns regarding the treatment of Punjab and its residents by the current BJP government.

“In the past ten years, the BJP government has left no stone unturned in castigating Punjab, Punjabis, and Punjabiyat,” Dr. Singh stated, highlighting his view on the actions of the ruling party.

Related Articles

Dr. Singh addressed the challenges faced by Punjabi farmers, particularly during the protests against the farm laws. “750 farmers, mostly belonging to Punjab, were martyred while incessantly waiting at Delhi borders, for months together,” he wrote, referring to the prolonged protests against the three farm laws. The farmers camped at Delhi's borders through various weather conditions, demanding the repeal of the laws.

Criticizing the government's response to the protests, Dr. Singh wrote, “As if the lathis and the rubber bullets were not enough, none less than the Prime Minister verbally assaulted our farmers by calling them 'Andolanjeevis' and 'Parjeevi' (Parasites) on the floor of the Parliament.” These terms were used by the Prime Minister to describe the protesting farmers.

Dr. Singh emphasized the simplicity of the farmers' demands: “Their only demand was the withdrawal of the three farm laws imposed on them without consulting them.” The three laws, intended to deregulate the agricultural sector, were perceived by many farmers as a threat to their livelihoods, prompting widespread protests, with significant participation from Punjab.

As Punjab voters head to the polls, Dr. Singh’s letter highlights ongoing concerns and issues within the state. His message reflects the need for governance that acknowledges and addresses the needs of the agricultural community in Punjab.