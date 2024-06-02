scorecardresearch
Business Today
NEWS

Elections
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar arrives in Delhi day after exit polls predict massive win for NDA

According to party leaders, he might meet top BJP leaders during his visit to the national capital.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has arrived in Delhi. His visit to the national capital comes a day after exit polls predicted landslide victory for the NDA in the Centre. Party leaders said he might meet top BJP leaders during his visit to Delhi.

According to the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll 2024, the BJP-led NDA is set to bag 23-29 seats out of 40 seats in the state, while the INDIA bloc is projected to secure 7-10 seats.

According to the projections BJP will get 13-15 seats, JDU 9-11 seats, RJD 6-7 seats and Congress is likely to get 1-2 seats.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Jun 02, 2024, 1:26 PM IST
