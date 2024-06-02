Bihar CM Nitish Kumar arrives in Delhi day after exit polls predict massive win for NDA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has arrived in Delhi. His visit to the national capital comes a day after exit polls predicted landslide victory for the NDA in the Centre. Party leaders said he might meet top BJP leaders during his visit to Delhi.

According to the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll 2024, the BJP-led NDA is set to bag 23-29 seats out of 40 seats in the state, while the INDIA bloc is projected to secure 7-10 seats.

Related Articles

According to the projections BJP will get 13-15 seats, JDU 9-11 seats, RJD 6-7 seats and Congress is likely to get 1-2 seats.

(More details awaited)