BJP extends invitation to political parties from 10 countries to experience Indian elections

BJP leaders have extended invitations to political parties from multiple countries for them to experience the Indian elections. Representatives of 18 political parties from 10 countries will interact with a host of BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during their visit to India.

The foreign leaders will be given insights into the party’s election campaign and briefed about its strategies, as well as the overall electoral process. The foreign leaders will meet Nadda today, as well as interact with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Representatives from Australia's Liberal Party, Vietnam's Communist Party of Vietnam, Bangladesh's Awami League, Israel's Likud Party, Uganda's National Resistance Movement, Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi, and Russia's United Russia Party would visit India.

Other parties that would visit India include Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and United National Party from Sri Lanka, Militant Socialist Movement, Mauritius Labour Party, Mauritian Militant Movement and Parti Mauricien Social Democrate from Mauritius, and Nepali Congress, Janamat Party, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) and Rashtriya Swatantra Party from Nepal.

He visit is part of BJP’s global outreach programme 'Know BJP', said the party’s foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale.