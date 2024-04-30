Lok Sabha Election Phase 3: Schools and colleges to remain shut in THESE states on May 7

The third phase of the Lok Sabha polls is scheduled for May 7, covering 94 constituencies across 12 states in India. These states include Assam (4 seats), Bihar (5 seats), Chhattisgarh (7 seats), Goa (2 seats), Gujarat (26 seats), Karnataka (14 seats), Madhya Pradesh (8 seats), Maharashtra (11 seats), Uttar Pradesh (10 seats), West Bengal (4 seats), Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu (2 seats), and Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat).

On the day of polling, schools and colleges in these constituencies will be closed, a common practice for safety reasons. Elections can bring about tension and security concerns, especially in areas with a history of electoral violence or potential disruptions. Closing educational institutions helps ensure the safety of students and staff and prevents any disturbances during the voting process.

Furthermore, closing schools and colleges helps in the smooth movement of election officials and voters because these institutions often serve as polling stations. This proactive measure aims to encourage more people to participate in the electoral process without worrying about disruptions to their daily routines.

Lok Sabha Election Phase 3: States where schools, colleges will be closed on May 7

Assam: Dhubri, Korajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati

Bihar: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria

Chhattisgarh: Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

Goa: North Goa, South Goa

Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad

Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga

Madhya Pradesh: Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha

Maharashtra: Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle

Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly

West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad

Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu: Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu

Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag-Rajouri