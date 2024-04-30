Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3: Full list of constituencies going to polls in Bihar, Chhattisgarh on May 7

Twelve Lok Sabha seats will be up for grabs in Bihar and Chhattisgarh in the third phase of polling on May 7. In the third phase, polling will be held for five seats in Bihar and 7 seats in Chhattisgarh. After this phase, elections will be over in Chhattisgarh. The state has 11 Lok Sabha seats and the voting for 4 seats was held in the first two phases. In Bihar, which has 40 Lok Sabha seats, polling has happened for 9 seats.

Among the prominent seats going to polls in Chhattisgarh are Raipur, Bilaspur, and Durg. Four candidates of the opposition Congress, including former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, and two of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Lok Sabha elections hail from Durg.

Congress' candidates Bhupesh Baghel from the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, Devendra Yadav from the Bilaspur seat, Tamradhwaj Sahu from the Mahasamund seat, and Rajendra Sahu from the Durg seat, all hail from the Durg district. Bhupesh Baghel is an incumbent MLA from the Patan assembly seat in the Durg district and Yadav is the sitting legislator Bhilai Nagar seat (Durg). Tamradhwaj Sahu was the home minister in the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh and lost the assembly polls from the Durg Rural seat.

Similarly, BJP candidates Vijay Baghel from the Durg Lok Sabha seat and Saroj Pandey from the Korba seat are also natives of Durg. Vijay Baghel is the sitting MP from Durg, which Pandey earlier represented in the Lok Sabha from 2009-14.

In both states, the contest is largely bipolar between the NDA and INDIA bloc.

Bihar Phase 3 Elections: Voting for 5 seats on May 7

Bihar NDA INDIA Jhanjharpur Ramprit Mandal (JDU) Suman Kumar Mahaseth (VIP) Supaul Dileshwar Kamait (JDU) Chandrahas Chaupal (RJD) Araria Pradeep Kumar Singh (BJP) Md Shahnawaz Alam (RJD) Madhepura Dinesh Chandra Yadav (JDU) Prof Kumar Chandradeep (RJD) Khagaria Rajesh Verma (LJP) Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha (CPI-M)

Chhattisgarh Phase 3 Elections