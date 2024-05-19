'Brutal assault' on Swati Maliwal could have turned 'fatal', Bibhav Kumar not cooperating': Delhi Police

The Delhi Police, in its remand paper, has described the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by Bibhav Kumar as a "serious case" involving a "brutal assault" that could have turned "fatal."

The remand application, submitted late on May 18 evening, sought seven-day custody for Bibhav Kumar, who is an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A Delhi court sent Kumar to Delhi Police custody for five days in connection with the Swati Maliwal assault case. Judge Gaurav Goyal passed the order past midnight after hearing the arguments from Delhi Police and Kumar's counsels.

The investigating agency informed Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal that Kumar did not cooperate with the police and had been evasive in his replies.

"This is a very serious case where a Member of Parliament, a public figure, has been brutally assaulted, which could have been fatal. Despite specific questions, the accused has not cooperated in the investigation and has been evasive in his replies," the remand paper signed by North District Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anjitha Chepyala said.

According to the remand application, Swati Maliwal's testimony before the magistrate was corroborated by the medical evidence.

He also "brutally assaulted" her by dragging and banging her head on a centre table, the report said.

In her FIR, Maliwal had claimed that Kumar screamed, threatened and used abusive language against her. The 39-year-old also said that her clothes were torn, and she received severe injuries on her head and her leg during the assault.

The report stated that the "most vital evidence" was the digital video record (DVR) of the spot. However, it is yet to be provided to the police.

According to the plea seeking police custody, a junior engineer at the Chief Minister's residence admitted he did not have access to the area where the DVR and CCTV cameras were installed. He provided a video of the dining room, but it was later found to be blank during the time of the alleged incident.

The remand application said that Kumar was present at the Chief Minister's residence on the day of the incident and after being questioned, provided evasive replies.

"His presence at the scene of the crime (SOC) raises a strong possibility of tampering with crucial evidence, including electronic evidence. The accused is an influential person and, having worked more than nine years in an authoritative position, can influence and pressure the witnesses in the Chief Minister's house," the application said.

Explaining the need for police custody, the application stated that although Kumar was terminated as the CM's personal secretary in April 2024, he continued to work at the CM's residence. The police need to question him about the capacity and authority under which he was operating.

Another case was registered against Kumar in Noida for allegedly assaulting an on-duty public servant, as per the remand.