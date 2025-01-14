Arvind Kejriwal's big claim against BJP: 'Distributing money, gold chains to buy votes'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday made a big claim against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Delhi assembly elections. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that the BJP is allegedly distributing money and gold chains to entice voters ahead of the polls.

He further urged the voters to not sell their votes and said that their votes are more valuable than diamonds.

Related Articles

"I have heard that gold chains are being distributed in two colonies. The BJP is saying it will buy votes. I appeal to the people of Delhi to not vote for anyone, including AAP candidates, if they are offering money or goods during the polls," he said.

Kejriwal also accused the BJP of pocketing most of the funds meant for the public, making people upset. "Their party sent ₹10,000, but their leaders kept ₹9,000 and distributed only ₹1,000."

The AAP chief further said that the BJP lacks the vision and leadership to challenge them. He also claimed that the AAP's graph is soaring in Delhi and will once again get a full majority.

"The BJP has surrendered all its weapons as it has no narrative, no vision and no chief ministerial face. It doesn't have anything," the former chief minister said.

Furthermore, he also called for action against BJP leader Parvesh Singh Verma, citing the violation of the Model Code of Conduct by distributing cash and goods including health camp glasses and announcing job fairs.

The AAP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Verma, urging that he should be banned from contesting polls. The New Delhi district election officer (DEO) forwarded AAP's complaints against the BJP candidate to the police for further investigation.

As per AAP's complaint, Verma had set up job camps in the New Delhi assembly constituency under the 'Har Ghar Naukri' campaign and distributing ₹1,100 in cash.

Delhi is set to vote on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8. In the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP won 67 and 62 seats respectively. The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020 while the Congress drew a blank.

(With PTI inputs)