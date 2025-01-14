Delhi elections: AAP manifesto expected to feature 7-8 poll promises

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to continue its policy of rolling out freebies to woo voters. As per sources, its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections is likely to feature 7-8 poll promises. The AAP manifesto is also expected to emphasise on infrastructural development, apart from free electricity, water, health, education, tirth yatra and bus rides for women.

The manifesto will be called ‘Kejriwal’s Guarantee’ mirroring BJP’s ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ slogan that was launched by the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Mahila Samman Yojana and the Sanjeevani Yojana lay at the centre of AAP’s agenda. Under the Mahila Samman Yojana, AAP has promised to increase the monthly deposit for women from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,100 if it wins the February 5 polls.

The party has announced free healthcare to residents over 60 years under the 'Sanjeevani Yojana'.

It also has the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, under which it promised Rs 18,000 per month as honorarium to priests and granthis of gurdwaras.

For the autorickshaw drivers, Kejriwal has promised life and accident insurance worth Rs 15 lakh, financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for their daughters' weddings, and a Rs 2,500 uniform allowance twice a year.

The party is expected to promise a full waiver of faulty water bills by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), along with clean drinking water supply to households. It also wants to provide funds for the hiring of private security guards by Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs).