‘Will fight from only New Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal rubbishes BJP’s claim that he will contest Delhi polls from two seats

Delhi elections: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, rubbishing BJP’s claims, said that he would fight from only one seat, which is New Delhi. BJP had claimed that Kejriwal would fight the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from two seats out of fear of losing New Delhi.

"I am contesting one seat only," said Kejriwal at a press conference when asked about BJP’s claims that he was contesting from another seat for fear of loss in New Delhi.

Kejriwal said that there is a direct contest between the AAP and BJP in Delhi. Kejriwal is locked in a triangular contest against the sons of two former chief ministers of Delhi. Former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma’s son Parvesh Verma has been fielded by BJP, Congress has given ticket to Sandeep Dikshit, son of former CM Sheila Dikshit who served for three terms.

Kejriwal, a three-time sitting MLA from New Delhi since 2013, issued the clarification after BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed that his defeat is imminent. Malviya said that Kejriwal is making "baseless allegations" about voter lists in his constituency and is talking about contesting from two seats.

The AAP supremo said that his party leaders would meet the Election Commission on Thursday evening to discuss all the issues, including deletion of voters’ names. AAP has accused BJP of deleting thousands of AAP supporters’ names from the electoral roll.

It thanked INDIA bloc members including Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), for extending their support to AAP. Meanwhile, Congress which is also part of INDIA bloc is going solo in the Delhi polls.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the results will be out on February 8.