Delhi election 2025: AAP, BJP, Congress focus on cash transfers, women voters with freebies

Delhi election 2025: As the Delhi Assembly elections draw near, the leading political adversaries in the capital city have pledged comprehensive policies to attract voters. The Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party are all vying to appeal to women voters, a demographic that has gained significant attention from political parties in recent polls.

In the upcoming 2025 race in Delhi, it is evident that all three major parties have identified women voters as a key factor in the election. With women comprising over 46 percent - approximately 71 lakh - of registered voters in Delhi, the parties are actively seeking to secure their support. The Chief Electoral Officer of the national capital has noted a growing number of women registering to vote, surpassing the number of male registrants in the lead-up to the election.

Each political party has unveiled various initiatives and incentives aimed specifically at women. The AAP declared that they would provide women with Rs 2,100 monthly, prompting the BJP and Congress to increase the amount to Rs 2,500. Additionally, all three parties have pledged additional benefits, such as monetary aid for pregnant women and complimentary travel for women on state-operated buses.

On Friday, the BJP unveiled its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections on Friday, outlining measures such as cash transfers and benefits aimed at appealing to women voters. These include provisions such as providing Rs 21,000 to pregnant women, Rs 2,500 monthly to women from impoverished households, and subsidised cooking gas. The AAP criticized the manifesto as a mere replication of their own policies, while the Congress has also put forth comparable pledges.

Overall, the manifestos of all three parties have a common emphasis on offering freebies and catering to the needs of women voters.

BJP manifesto

On Friday, the BJP unveiled its Sankalp Patra, a series of poll promises targeting women, families, and the underprivileged in Delhi.

The BJP manifesto highlighted a focus on women and youth, with a commitment to providing Rs 2,500 per month to every woman in Delhi under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. The BJP's women initiative in Delhi is similar to the successful Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh and Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra. This initiative is set to be implemented in the first Cabinet meeting.

The BJP has pledged Rs 21,000 for pregnant women. The party has also promised to offer a pension of Rs 2,500 to individuals aged 60-70, and a higher pension of Rs 3,000 to those over 70 years old.

In addition, families using LPG will receive a Rs 500 subsidy per cylinder, along with one free cylinder each during Holi and Diwali.

The BJP also pledged to provide healthy meals for Rs 5 at Atal canteens located in slum clusters. Nadda has assured voters that if the BJP assumes power, all existing welfare programs, such as complimentary electricity for households consuming up to 200 units and free bus rides for women, will be upheld.

AAP promises

The AAP has introduced the Mahila Samman Yojana to offer an assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to women, with party leader Arvind Kejriwal pledging to raise it to Rs 2,100 per month should his party be re-elected. In addition, the AAP has vowed to provide free healthcare to all senior citizens, a monthly stipend of Rs 18,000 to priests in temples and granthis in gurudwaras, Ambedkar scholarships for students from Dalit communities, and free water.

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has also declared that if his party is re-elected, male school and college students will receive free bus rides. Additionally, all students will be granted a 50% discount on Metro fares.

The Delhi government has been offering complimentary transportation for women on all government buses since October 2019, a program that reportedly yielded significant benefits during the assembly elections five years ago. The city of Delhi currently operates approximately 7,600 public buses.

Congress' five guarantees

The Congress party has introduced a package of five guarantees for the upcoming Delhi election. These include providing 300 free units of power, subsidized LPG cylinders priced at Rs 500 each, free ration kits, a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 for women through the "Pyari Didi Yojna", health insurance coverage of Rs 25 lakhs for all residents, and a monthly stipend of Rs 8,500 for educated, unemployed youths.

Additionally, the party promises to offer LPG cylinders at Rs 500, free electricity for up to 300 units, and complimentary ration kits -- with rice, sugar, cooking oil, grains, and tea leaves - to be provided to women in Delhi every month to offset the price rise.

Delhi election dates

Last week, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared that the 9th Delhi Assembly Elections will take place on February 5 in a single phase across all 70 constituencies. The process of vote counting is scheduled for February 8.

Economic impact

The ongoing discussion between freebies and development highlights a significant dilemma encountered by various states in India. Although AAP's emphasis on welfare programs has gained support from voters in past elections, detractors caution that excessive dependence on such incentives may impede sustained economic progress.

Journalist and analyst Gautam Lahiri, in an interaction with India Today TV, raised concerns about the financial strain that freebies place on state revenues. Lahiri emphasized that political parties engaging in a competition of promising freebies without considering their fiscal implications could hinder the development of essential infrastructure. He urged the Election Commission of India to facilitate dialogues among various stakeholders to promote fair competition and deter irresponsible electoral promises.

Additionally, Lahiri echoed the Supreme Court's apprehension regarding the necessity for increased accountability, cautioning against unchecked welfare programs that could potentially compromise a state's financial well-being.