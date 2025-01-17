Delhi elections 2025: ₹2,500 per month for women, ₹5 lakh additional health cover under Ayushman Bharat scheme -- BJP's key poll promises

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the first part of its manifesto for the Delhi assembly elections 2025. Senior BJP leaders including national president JP Nadda and BJP state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva were present at the occasion.

BJP's Delhi election in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda and others were also present at the occasion. The first part of the manifesto, titled Sankalp Patra, focused on women voters and health-related initiatives, especially the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Other focal points were senior citizens and food distribution for poor people. Nadda said that the developmental schemes, currently operational in Delhi, will resume with more efficiency if the BJP comes to power in the national capital.

"We will eliminate all the scopes of corruption on which the 'AAP-da' party thrives," the BJP national president said.

Key poll promises by the BJP are:

Women: Nadda mentioned that under the 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana', ₹2,500 per month will be given to women if the BJP comes to power.

He said that the scheme will be implemented in the first cabinet meeting if the BJP forms the government. He also said that poor women will get a subsidy of ₹500 per LPG cylinder as well as one free cylinder each on Holi and Diwali.

Under the 'Maatratva Suraksha Vandana Yojana', pregnant women will get 6 nutritional kits and each pregnant woman will get financial assistance of ₹21,000 from the CM fund regarding the same.

While addressing reporters, Nadda said that the manifesto is focused on achieving BJP's 'Viksit Delhi' target.

Health: The BJP has decided to the party will implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme for around 51 lakh people in letter and in spirit if it comes to power. It also promised an additional health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh under the scheme.

Senior citizens: The saffron party promised to hike the pension for senior citizens aged above 60 years from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500. The pension for senior citizens aged above 70 years, widows, differently-abled people, and destitutes will be raised from ₹2,500 to ₹3,000.

Moreover, the party also promised free treatment of up to ₹10 lakh for senior citizens, along with free-of-cost OPD and diagnostic services.

Food distribution: The BJP also announced the Atal Canteen scheme, under which poor people will be given nutritious meals at a cost of ₹5.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the political culture of India because of which the manifesto has changed to sankalp patra (commitment document) and the focus has now shifted to last-mile delivery.

He added that whatever he says today will be fulfilled by the BJP "in letter and in spirit", while adding the BJP made 500 promises in 2014 and delivered 499 of them.

He also mentioned that in 2019, the party made 235 promises and around 95 per cent of them of have been implemented. He said that the other parts of the saffron party's manifesto will be revealed soon.

Polling across all the 70 assembly seats is all set to take place on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.