scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Elections
Election Commission raps BJP, Congress; asks them to desist campaigning on caste, religion lines

Feedback

Election Commission raps BJP, Congress; asks them to desist campaigning on caste, religion lines

India’s socio-cultural milieu cannot be made a casualty to Lok Sabha elections 2024, said the Election Commission to BJP and Congress. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC raps BJP, Congress for communal campaigning Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC raps BJP, Congress for communal campaigning

The Election Commission on Wednesday, rapped BJP and Congress, asking the parties to desist from campaigning along the lines of caste, community, language and religion. India’s socio-cultural milieu cannot be made a casualty to Lok Sabha elections 2024, said the commission. 

The EC rejected BJP’s defence a month after it issued a notice to party president JP Nadda on opposition charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a divisive speech in Rajasthan’s Banswara. It asked him and the party’s star campaigners to desist from campaigning on religious and communal lines. 

The commission also sent a notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, asking him to respond to the complaints filed by BJP against him and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over their remarks. 

Like Nadda, the EC also rejected Kharge’s defence and asked Congress to not politicise the defence forces and make potentially divisive statements. The EC also asked the party to ensure that its star campaigners and candidates do not make statements that might indicate that the Constitution may be abolished. 

The EC asked the presidents of the two national parties to issue formal notes to their star campaigners to correct their discourse, exercise care and maintain decorum.
 

Published on: May 22, 2024, 4:01 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement