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LPG shortage in India sparks buying rush: Induction cooktops 'sold out' on Blinkit, Swiggy-Instamart, Zepto 

LPG shortage in India sparks buying rush: Induction cooktops 'sold out' on Blinkit, Swiggy-Instamart, Zepto 

On quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, many models of induction stoves were marked as "sold out" or unavailable in cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai

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Sonali
Sonali
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026 2:21 PM IST
LPG shortage in India sparks buying rush: Induction cooktops 'sold out' on Blinkit, Swiggy-Instamart, Zepto Blinkit, Zepto run out of induction stoves as LPG supply fears trigger panic buying

Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are flashing "Sold out" or "Unavailable" on every induction cooktop search. Ten-minute delivery kings now can't keep up with the rush for electric alternatives.

The government's sudden commercial gas halt and 25-day domestic refill gap sparked this panic, as the US-Israel-Iran war squeezes 90% of India's LPG through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Stock check: Quick apps empty, e-com strained

Amazon and Flipkart hold limited premium models above Rs 3,000. Budget options from Lifelong, Pigeon, and Prestige, Rs 1,200 last week, vanished first, leaving multi-mode hobs. Delivery lags in Kolkata and Delhi hinder restocks.

For now, turn to electric kettles, microwave ovens, or hot plates as backups. Induction stock heads to metro dark stores for targeted refills.

E-commerce platforms report demand uptick

E-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, as well as physical retailers such as Croma, are seeing a remarkable spike in sales, driven by a combination of LPG supply disruptions and soaring gas prices. This shift to electric cooking solutions is reshaping kitchen dynamics nationwide.

According to a Flipkart spokesperson, the platform has witnessed an “unprecedented surge in induction sales,” with sales volumes quadrupling in just the last 4-5 days compared to the preceding weeks. This surge has been particularly pronounced in regions such as Delhi, Kolkata, and Uttar Pradesh, where consumers are preparing for potential price hikes and further supply disruptions.

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Similarly, Amazon India has reported a significant increase in demand, with sales of induction cooktops rising 30-fold.

“Over the last two days, sales of induction cooktops have increased over 30X, while rice cookers and electric pressure cookers are seeing a 4X increase. Air fryers and multi-use kettles are also seeing a 2X increase in sales over a regular day. Customers are using Amazon Now to get similar products within minutes in parts of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru,” the Amazon spokesperson told Business Today.

Retail stores are also feeling the heat. Shibashish Roy, CEO & MD of Croma, shared that they’ve experienced a sharp uptick in demand for induction cooktops and electric kettles. “Our average daily run rate has surged to nearly three times the usual levels. Interestingly, we are also seeing customers purchase multiple units at a time, which was not common earlier, indicating some precautionary buying,” Roy told

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Root cause: War chokes India's LPG lifeline

The US-Israel-Iran war has strangled the Strait of Hormuz, choking 90% of India's LPG imports. With priority given to homes and hospitals, the public and hospitality sector brace for a gas blackout.

Hospitality hit hardest

Commercial 19-kg cylinders are scarce, forcing 20% of Mumbai eateries to close, with 50-60% more at risk by the weekend. Small restaurants and roadside stalls are snapping up high-power induction hobs to survive, draining supplies for homes. Major hotel associations in Chennai and Bengaluru have written to the Prime Minister, describing the situation as "catastrophic" and noting that even bulk orders for electric stoves are being met with multi-day delays from vendors.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sonali
Sonali

Sonali is a journalist and Senior Sub Editor at Business Today, leading the NRI and Education sections with a keen focus on visas and global mobility trends. She delivers accessible, actionable stories on visa reforms, travel opportunities, and the experiences of Indians abroad. Beyond the newsroom, Sonali is an avid singer and passionate food and travel enthusiast, often drawing inspiration from her journeys and culinary discoveries. Her work combines in-depth reporting with a love for exploring cultures, making her stories especially relevant for readers navigating global opportunities.

Published on: Mar 12, 2026 10:49 AM IST
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