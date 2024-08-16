Haryana elections: Haryana to vote in single phase on October 1; counting on October 4

Haryana assembly elections: The Election Commission of India announced that the Haryana elections would take place in a single phase on October 1, which will coincide with the last phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections. The counting would be done on October 4, said CEC Rajiv Kumar during a press conference on Friday.

Here's the lowdown of Haryana assembly elections schedule:

Issue of notification: September 5

Last date of nomination: September 12

Date of nominee scrutiny: September 13

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: September 16

Date of polling: October 1

Date of counting of votes: October 4

Deadline of completion of election: October 6

Haryana Assembly Elections

Rajiv Kumar announced that there would be 20,629 polling stations, including 7,132 urban and 13,497 rural polling stations, that would be set up to cater to 2 crore voters, including in Gurugram, Sonepat and Faridabad.

There are 90 seats in the Haryana assembly, out of which 73 are for general, and 17 for scheduled castes. The term of the current assembly would end on November 3.

"We are ready to hold inclusive and accessible elections," said Kumar.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, reacting to the announcement of the assembly election dates in the state said, "Congress is ready and people of all sections have decided to bring Congress to power." Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said that the party was going to form the government in the state with 2/3rd majority.

BJP leader Anil Vij said that the party is fully prepared to contest the election in Haryana. Vij said he expects people to come out in large numbers to vote in the Haryana assembly elections.