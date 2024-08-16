J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Check polling dates, phases, nomination filing, result counting details

In Jammu and Kashmir, assembly elections are scheduled to be held for the first time after the revocation of Article 370. Jammu & Kashmir will go to polls in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4, coinciding with the election results of Haryana, which is also voting on October 1.

The poll panel has revealed the phased schedule for the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The first phase will cover 24 seats, followed by 26 seats in the second phase, and finally 40 seats in the third phase. The last election, which was held in 2014, was conducted across five phases.

This development follows the Supreme Court's validation of the government's move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The apex court also mandated that Assembly elections must be conducted by September 30.

J-K Assembly elections 2024: Phases and dates

Phase 1: Voting on September 18 (Wednesday) across 24 Assembly constituencies (ACs)

Phase 2: Voting on September 25 (Monday) across 26 ACs

Phase 3: Voting on October 1 (Tuesday) across 40 ACs



Jammu & Kashmir assembly election schedule: Gazette notification issue

Phase 1: August 20

Phase 2: August 29

Phase 3: September 5

Jammu & Kashmir assembly election schedule: Last date for nominations

Phase 1: August 28

Phase 2: September 5

Phase 3: September 12

Jammu & Kashmir assembly election schedule: Last date for withdrawal of candidature

Phase 1: August 30

Phase 2: October 9

Phase 3: August 17

Assembly poll in J&K will be held in three phases, with voting on Sep 18, Sep 25, and Oct 1



Counting of votes on October 4 pic.twitter.com/XXvtq4ReEU — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

Last govt in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to hold its first election for the 90-member Assembly post the revocation of its special status and the withdrawal of statehood in August 2019. The territory last conducted assembly elections in November-December 2014.

During that time, a coalition government was established by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed assuming office as Chief Minister. Upon Sayeed's passing in January 2016, Mehbooba Mufti took over as Chief Minister following a brief period of governor’s rule.

In June 2018, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support for the People's Democratic Party (PDP)-led government, resulting in the dissolution of the state assembly by then-Governor Satya Pal Malik in November of the same year. Consequently, Jammu and Kashmir has been without an Assembly since then.

Subsequently, in December 2019, during the proceedings of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370, the Supreme Court issued directions to the Election Commission for conducting elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024. Furthermore, the apex court emphasized the importance of the central government expediting the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest.

Jammu & Kashmir: New changes

A delimitation exercise has been conducted, resulting in the increment of the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly from 83 to 90. Specifically, six more seats have been allocated for Jammu and one for Kashmir. Consequently, the overall count of seats has surged from 107 to 114. Notably, this count includes 24 seats designated for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

This undertaking has not been devoid of controversy, attracting disapproval from regional political factions operating in Jammu and Kashmir. The move has been perceived as biased towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which holds a strong electoral support base in the Jammu region.

The newly proposed Assembly polls of Jammu and Kashmir will have a total of 90 seats, 43 allocated for the Jammu region and 47 for the Kashmir division. This allocation designates 9 seats for Scheduled Tribes and 7 for Scheduled Castes.

Moreover, the forthcoming Assembly is set to witness the active involvement of the Kashmiri migrant community for the first time, in accordance with the guidelines stipulated in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill of 2023.

It's important to highlight that the Lieutenant Governor holds the authority to appoint three members to the Assembly. Out of these appointments, two positions are reserved for representatives from the Kashmiri migrant community, one of whom must be a female member. Additionally, one member will be chosen to represent individuals from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir who found shelter in India post the occurrences of 1947.