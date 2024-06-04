Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners and losers

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kerala has become a fierce battleground for the National Democratic Alliance, comprising BJP and BDJS, and the Left Democratic Front, consisting of CPI(M), CPI, KC(M).

In total, 194 contestants are competing for 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.

While Rahul Gandhi is again contesting from the Wayanad seat, the BJP has fielded MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram against sitting MP Shashi Tharoor and popular actor Suresh Gopi from the Thrissur seat.

Related Articles

The counting of votes is underway. Here are the winning candidates:

Lok Sabha Constituencies Winning candidates Kasaragod Rajmohan Unnithan (INC) Kannur K Sudhakaran (INC) Vadakara Shafi Parambil (INC) Wayanad Rahul Gandhi (INC) Kozhikode MK Raghavan (INC) Malappuram ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML) Ponnani Dr MP Abdussamad Samadani Palakkad VK Sreekandan (INC) Alathur (SC)

K Radhakrishnan (CPI-M) Thrissur

Suresh Gopi (BJP) Chalakudy Benny Behanan (INC) Ernakulam Hibi Iden (INC) Idukki

Dean Kuriakose (INC) Kottayam K Francis George (Kerala Congress) Alappuzha KC Venugopal (INC) Mavelikkara (SC)

Kodikunnil Suresh (INC) Pathanamthitta Anto Antony (INC) Kollam NK Premachandran (Revolutionary Socialist Party) Attingal Adoor Prakash (INC) Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor (INC)

According to the Axis My India exit poll, BJP-led NDA is likely to win 2-3 seats in Kerala. The exit poll said that Congress-led UDF would win 17-18 seats and LDF, led by CPI-M, is expected to win 0-1 seat.

Polling in Kerala took place on April 26.