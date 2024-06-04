scorecardresearch
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners and losers

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: While Rahul Gandhi is again contesting from the Wayanad seat, the BJP has fielded MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram and popular actor Suresh Gopi from the Thrissur seat.

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kerala has become a fierce battleground for the National Democratic Alliance, comprising BJP and BDJS, and the Left Democratic Front, consisting of CPI(M), CPI, KC(M).

In total, 194 contestants are competing for 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala. 

While Rahul Gandhi is again contesting from the Wayanad seat, the BJP has fielded MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram against sitting MP Shashi Tharoor and popular actor Suresh Gopi from the Thrissur seat.

The counting of votes is underway. Here are the winning candidates: 

Lok Sabha Constituencies  Winning candidates 
   
Kasaragod Rajmohan Unnithan (INC)
Kannur     K Sudhakaran (INC)
Vadakara     Shafi Parambil (INC)
Wayanad  Rahul Gandhi (INC)
Kozhikode MK Raghavan (INC)
Malappuram  ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML)
Ponnani     Dr MP Abdussamad Samadani
Palakkad     VK Sreekandan (INC)
Alathur (SC)
 		 K Radhakrishnan (CPI-M)
Thrissur
 		 Suresh Gopi (BJP)
Chalakudy  Benny Behanan (INC)
Ernakulam Hibi Iden (INC)
Idukki
 		 Dean Kuriakose (INC)
Kottayam K Francis George (Kerala Congress)
Alappuzha KC Venugopal (INC)
Mavelikkara (SC)
 		 Kodikunnil Suresh (INC)
Pathanamthitta  Anto Antony (INC)
Kollam     NK Premachandran (Revolutionary Socialist Party)
Attingal  Adoor Prakash (INC)
Thiruvananthapuram     Shashi Tharoor (INC)

According to the Axis My India exit poll, BJP-led NDA is likely to win 2-3 seats in Kerala. The exit poll said that Congress-led UDF would win 17-18 seats and LDF, led by CPI-M, is expected to win 0-1 seat.

Polling in Kerala took place on April 26.

Published on: Jun 04, 2024, 9:16 AM IST
