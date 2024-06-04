Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners and losers

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Kerala has become a fierce battleground for the National Democratic Alliance, comprising BJP and BDJS, and the Left Democratic Front, consisting of CPI(M), CPI, KC(M).
In total, 194 contestants are competing for 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.
While Rahul Gandhi is again contesting from the Wayanad seat, the BJP has fielded MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram against sitting MP Shashi Tharoor and popular actor Suresh Gopi from the Thrissur seat.
The counting of votes is underway. Here are the winning candidates:
|Lok Sabha Constituencies
|Winning candidates
|Kasaragod
|Rajmohan Unnithan (INC)
|Kannur
|K Sudhakaran (INC)
|Vadakara
|Shafi Parambil (INC)
|Wayanad
|Rahul Gandhi (INC)
|Kozhikode
|MK Raghavan (INC)
|Malappuram
|ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML)
|Ponnani
|Dr MP Abdussamad Samadani
|Palakkad
|VK Sreekandan (INC)
|Alathur (SC)
|K Radhakrishnan (CPI-M)
|Thrissur
|Suresh Gopi (BJP)
|Chalakudy
|Benny Behanan (INC)
|Ernakulam
|Hibi Iden (INC)
|Idukki
|Dean Kuriakose (INC)
|Kottayam
|K Francis George (Kerala Congress)
|Alappuzha
|KC Venugopal (INC)
|Mavelikkara (SC)
|Kodikunnil Suresh (INC)
|Pathanamthitta
|Anto Antony (INC)
|Kollam
|NK Premachandran (Revolutionary Socialist Party)
|Attingal
|Adoor Prakash (INC)
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Shashi Tharoor (INC)
According to the Axis My India exit poll, BJP-led NDA is likely to win 2-3 seats in Kerala. The exit poll said that Congress-led UDF would win 17-18 seats and LDF, led by CPI-M, is expected to win 0-1 seat.
Polling in Kerala took place on April 26.
