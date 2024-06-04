Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: INC-UDF leading in 16 seats, LDF in 4, as per early trends

Kerala Lok Sabha election results 2024: Counting for the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala is taking place today and the process will take place in 20 centres. The key takeaway from the Kerala Lok Sabha elections 2024 is that while Congress is more than likely to comfortably retain its stronghold, BJP too has been able to make a foray.

KERALA LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS LATEST UPDATES:

INC-UDF alliance has taken an early lead in 16 seats, while CPI-LDF is leading in 4 seats.

According to Axis My India-India today exit polls, the INC-UDF alliance is expected to retain 18 seats, while 2-3 seats are expected to go BJP’s way.

Kerala saw some of the fiercest fights, and had high-profile candidates like Rahul Gandhi, K Surendran, Shashi Tharoor, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, KC Venugopal, and Annie Raja in the fray.

In Kerala’s Wayanad, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi took on CPI’s Annie Raja and BJP state president K Surendran, while in Thiruvananthapuram, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was pitted against Union Minister of State for IT and Skill Development, and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Congress’ KC Venugopal took on MP AM Ariff in Alappuzha.

A total of 194 candidates were in the fray for 20 seats in the state, making it a battleground for CPI(M)-led ruling LDF, the Congress-headed UDF and the BJP-led NDA.

Of the 20 seats on offer, 18 are unreserved and two are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

Kerala is also of utmost importance to the parties in the fray because it boasts high voter turnouts. It witnessed a voter turnout of 70 per cent this year.