Lok Sabha polls 2024: Noida police issues traffic advisory for April 25/26; check out road closures and diversions

As India is about to go for second phase of Lok Sabha Polls, 2024 on April 26, the Noida police has issued a travel advisory for the parliamentary constituency of Gautam Buddha Nagar, bordering the capital city of Delhi, in Uttar Pradesh for two day- April 25-26. A special traffic advisory has been issued for the Phool Mandi (flower market) in Noida on the same days.

According to the advisory, any type of vehicle will be barred from entering the internal roads in and around the Phool Mandi complex, except for official or permitted vehicles on election duty. The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be kept in the flower market after the polls are over.

The police said that the light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter the Phool Mandi from 7am to 10pm on April 25, and from 7am till midnight on April 26, during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, 2024 The movement of these vehicles will be prohibited on the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera road from Surajpur to Noida Phase 2.

Check the detailed traffic advisory here:

Special arrangements for parkings have been made for high-ranking officials like magistrates, media, polling officers and personnel deployed on strong room (EVM) duty. The traffic police also said, “Sector and zonal magistrates can park vehicles at Gate No. 2 parking, while media persons can park in Parking 3. Buses engaged in poll duties will be parked at Parking 6.”

The upcoming election in Gautam Buddha Nagar is shaping up to be a three-way battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Mahesh Sharma will be contesting for the BJP, while the BSP has chosen Rajendra Singh Solanki as their candidate. Representing the SP and the opposition alliance, INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), is Mahendra Nagar.

In the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the main contenders in Gautam Buddha Nagar are the BJP-led NDA, the SP-led I.N.D.I.A bloc, and the BSP. The BJP has once again nominated their incumbent MP Mahesh Sharma, who won by significant margins in both 2014 and 2019, solidifying his position as a strong candidate. Sharma faced initial defeat in 2009 but made a remarkable comeback. Competing against Sharma are Mahendra Singh Nagar from the Samajwadi Party and Rajendra Singh Solanki from the BSP.